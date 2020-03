Pelosi Announces House Will Vote on Coronavirus Relief Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday afternoon that Congress will be passing a coronavirus relief bill. The bill titled, “Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” would include two weeks of paid sick leave for those who have to skip work because of the virus as well as free, widespread testing. “Over the last several weeks, our […]



