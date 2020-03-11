Global  

Pelosi Announces House Will Vote on Coronavirus Relief Bill

Mediaite Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday afternoon that Congress will be passing a coronavirus relief bill. The bill titled, “Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” would include two weeks of paid sick leave for those who have to skip work because of the virus as well as free, widespread testing. “Over the last several weeks, our […]
Pelosi Says Democrats Readying Their Own Coronavirus Relief Bill

Pelosi Says Democrats Readying Their Own Coronavirus Relief Bill

 This comes as the Trump administration is working with Congress on an economic stimulus package to help those impacted by the virus.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the Democratic-controlled chamber would pass a coronavirus economic aid package, which would provide free coronavirus testing and two weeks of paid..

On the day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency over the growing coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats announced an agreement with the administration to provide financial relief to..

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued a series of phone conversations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin but it wasn't clear when legislation might pass or...
