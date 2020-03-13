Anti-Trump Republican Group Blasts Ivanka, Jared, Don Jr., Eric in New ‘Grifters’ Ad Set to Air on Fox News

Adopt Don't shop RT @TheRickWilson: Anti-Trump Republican group compares president to coronavirus in new ad: "There's a virus in the world" https://t.co/eAn… 7 minutes ago Tony Whitsett 🛑Anti-Trump Republican Group Compares President To Coronavirus in New Ad: 'There's a Virus in the World' #Topbuzz https://t.co/beuyb0o2me 9 minutes ago GREEN EYES Anti-Trump Republican Group Compares President To Coronavirus in New Ad: 'There's a Virus in the World' #Topbuzz https://t.co/2u2kDf53fF 14 minutes ago Anthony Joyner✍️ Anti-Trump Republican Group Compares President To Coronavirus in New Ad: 'There's a Virus in the World' #Topbuzz https://t.co/4eh3ngWGjw 31 minutes ago Camille Dulaney RT @Newsweek: Anti-Trump Republican group compares president to coronavirus in new ad: "There's a virus in the world" https://t.co/iHzC6TLg… 2 hours ago [email protected] Anti-Trump Republican Group Compares President To Coronavirus in New Ad: 'There's a Virus in the World' https://t.co/XGsGK9l9Y0 2 hours ago