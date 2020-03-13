Washing your hands is always better when you're with the band. As the world continues to follow guidance from health officials amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Mariah Carey...



Recent related news from verified sources Mariah Carey Fights Coronavirus With ‘Fantasy’ Handwashing Tutorial: Watch Mariah Carey taught her lambs Lambs an important lesson in personal hygiene on March 13 in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Billboard.com 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Eugene Bedell jr. Mariah Carey’s Kids Will Have You Washing Your Hands to ''Fantasy'' https://t.co/TtFmBGdimY 1 hour ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/SXN87yrGKH Washing your hands is always better when you're with the band. As the world continues to f… https://t.co/E5pCOThVRk 2 hours ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Mariah Carey and Her Kids Will Have You Washing Your Hands to “Fantasy” ASAP 2 hours ago Newspages Mariah Carey and Her Kids Will Have You Washing Your Hands to "Fantasy" ASAP E! Online | March 13, 2020 https://t.co/7lI4vilcFi #news 2 hours ago David Kisamfu Mariah Carey and Her Kids Will Have You Washing Your Hands to "Fantasy" ASAP https://t.co/ivc5E1SHpj 2 hours ago yoongi day⁷ 无羁, 00:00 mariah carey posting a tiktok of her and her kids washing their hands for 20 seconds while promoting one of her son… https://t.co/fi1dqYE2ti 7 hours ago