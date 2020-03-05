Taika Waititi & Wife Chelsea Winstanley Quietly Split Years Ago (Report)

Global  

Just Jared Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley are separated. The Jojo Rabbit writer and the film producer “quietly separated two years ago,” Page Six reported on Friday (March 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taika Waititi Taika has been seen out and about with a potential new love interest. He and Chelsea share two daughters. [...]
