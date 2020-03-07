Lil Uzi Vert Recruits Future, Young Thug, Chief Keef + More For ETERNAL ATAKE Deluxe Edition
Friday, 13 March 2020 () This is Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert‘s year. After not releasing a studio album since his 2017 Luv Is Rage 2, he’s been on a spree of dropping new fire. Friday morning, Uzi released the followup to his long-awaited project Eternal Atake – just 7 days after it premiered online. Big Facts Heading into the weekend, Lil […]
The post Lil Uzi Vert Recruits Future, Young Thug, Chief Keef + More For ETERNAL ATAKE Deluxe Edition appeared first on .
Atlanta rapper 21 Savage wants Lil Uzi Vert to know he’s thankful. The hip-hop star has co-signed Vert’s newly released Eternal Atake album. Look and comment... SOHH Also reported by •Billboard.com •Clash
