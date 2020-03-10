Global  

Twitter Flips Out Over Trump Shaking Hands With Guests at Coronavirus Press Conference  

Mediaite Friday, 13 March 2020
Twitter Flips Out Over Trump Shaking Hands With Guests at Coronavirus Press Conference  During a Rose Garden press conference that addressed the coronavirus outbreak, Donald Trump failed to follow health experts' recommendations and proceeded to shake hands with almost every guest, sparking a debate on Twitter.
Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined

Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined 00:36

 Upon arrival in Georgia on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted by congressman Doug Collins, who announced later in the afternoon that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus at the CPAC conference in Maryland last month.

‘Nasty Question’: Trump Snaps At Reporter During Coronavirus Press Conference

'Saved thousands of lives'
Daily Caller

Trump shakes several guests' hands at coronavirus press conference, despite repeated advice not to

Trump shook hands with each executive after they made remarks at the podium, despite repeated advice from his own public health experts against such contact.
USATODAY.com

