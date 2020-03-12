Global  

Disney/Pixar's 'Soul' Debuts New Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
There’s a brand new trailer and poster for the upcoming animated film Soul! The flick is the latest from the Disney and Pixar team and has the same director as Inside Out. Here’s a synopsis: Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz [...]
News video: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey In 'Soul' New Trailer

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey In 'Soul' New Trailer 02:28

 Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Quest Love and more star in this new trailer for 'Soul'. A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself. This trailer is in HD.

'Made In Abyss: Dawn Of The Deep Soul' Trailer [Video]'Made In Abyss: Dawn Of The Deep Soul' Trailer

Made In Abyss: Dawn Of The Deep Soul Trailer - Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi.

Soul with Jamie Foxx - Official Trailer [Video]Soul with Jamie Foxx - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Pixar's Soul starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs! Release Date: June 19, 2020 Soul is a computer-animated adventure..

Disney Pixar's 'Soul' Releases Trailer, Featuring Voices of Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey - Watch Now!

Disney and Pixar‘s Soul is coming soon! The upcoming movie hits theaters in the United States on June 19, and a new trailer and posted debuted on Thursday...
Just Jared

Pixar's new trailer for 'Soul' is the heartwarming two minutes you need

Pixar is known for bringing the feels, and their latest trailer for "Soul" couldn't come at a better time. Watch the new trailer now.
SFGate

