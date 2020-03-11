Global  

Selena Gomez Hangs Out with 'The Bachelor' Star Madison Prewett After Her Breakup!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 13 March 2020
Selena Gomez knows a thing or two about going through a public breakup, so she’s definitely the best person possible to be by The Bachelor star Madison Prewett‘s side right now! The two stars went shopping for board games at Target on Thursday night (March 12) and then went home and had a fun game [...]
News video: The Bachelor Finale Recap: Peter's Mom VS Madison | The Bach Chat 🌹

The Bachelor Finale Recap: Peter's Mom VS Madison | The Bach Chat 🌹 12:41

 We're on to part 2 of The Bachelor finale! We talk about Peter's surprising and messy proposal to Hannah Ann, their breakup, his awkward reunion with Madison and of course... BARB! So much awkwardness at the After the Final Rose to unpack! What did you think of the finale? Is it really the most...

