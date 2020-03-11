Global  

Spain's King Felipe & Queen Letizia Share Their Coronavirus Test Results

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have shared their test results with media after being tested for the Covid-19 Coronavirus. The reigning monarchs of the country have tested negative, the Royal House confirmed. Queen Letizia and King Felipe were tested after she met with government minister, Irene Montero, who has since been diagnosed [...]
 As cases continue rising on Long Island, a major hospital lab will now be processing coronavirus test results much faster. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

It appears President Donald Trump has bowed to a certain amount of pressure from the press. According to Politico, Trump said in a White House press briefing that he has been tested for..

Of those seven people, three are men and four are women. Five are in their 30s, two are in their 70s. Two people are currently quarantined at home awaiting test results, and one is hospitalized..

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, have reportedly quarantined themselves after she started exhibiting symptoms...
Donald Trump says he has taken coronavirus test and is awaiting resultsUS President Donald Trump says he took a coronavirus test on Friday night local time and had his temperature taken on Saturday.At a press conference, Mr Trump...
