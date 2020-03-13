Global  

Little Mix Drop 'Wasabi' Music Video & It Has Some Special Surprises - Watch!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Little Mix just unveiled their music video for “Wasabi!” For the vid, the group – Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards – compiled lots of behind-the-scenes footage from their recent LM5 Tour. It even features cameos from some special people, including Jesy‘s boyfriend Chris Hughes and Leigh-Anne‘s niece. “SURPRISEEEE 🎉 You didn’t [...]
