Broadway's Laura Benanti Asks Kids to Share School Performances After Coronavirus Cancellations

Attention any and all theatre kids: Broadway star Laura Benanti wants to hear you sing! With the Coronavirus pandemic forcing school districts to cancel class, many students find...



Recent related videos from verified sources School trips to be cut short amid coronavirus fears Two area schools have kids out of State right now that are cutting their trips short Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished 1 day ago Metro Detroit food bank steps up to assist families that rely on school lunches amid coronavirus outbreak With kids possibly being out of school amid the coronavirus, Gleaner's Food Bank is stepping up to help families who rely on school lunches Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:21Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources As coronavirus sweeps country, parents worry about vulnerable kids being kept in school Amid coronavirus panic, parents wonder if they should pull their kids out of school, especially if children have asthma and are more vulnerable.

USATODAY.com 22 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this