Broadway's Laura Benanti Asks Kids to Share School Performances After Coronavirus Cancellations

E! Online Friday, 13 March 2020
Attention any and all theatre kids: Broadway star Laura Benanti wants to hear you sing! With the Coronavirus pandemic forcing school districts to cancel class, many students find...
As coronavirus sweeps country, parents worry about vulnerable kids being kept in school

Amid coronavirus panic, parents wonder if they should pull their kids out of school, especially if children have asthma and are more vulnerable.  
USATODAY.com

