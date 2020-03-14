Global  

Mexico’s ‘Vive Latino’ Music Festival Forges on Despite Coronavirus

Billboard.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Mexico’s ‘Vive Latino’ Music Festival Forges on Despite CoronavirusThe Mexican festival Vive Latino has no plans of shutting down this weekend, said Jordi Puig, Vive Latino founder and director.
