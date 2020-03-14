Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada: Not enough education on consent

Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada: Not enough education on consent

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
In an industry that is quick to stereotype actors, picking a role with shades of grey for a debut offering wouldn't be considered an ideal choice. But, discussing last week's Netflix release, Guilty, newbie Gurfateh Pirzada says he couldn't have asked for a better launchpad.

"Performances are key in films like this one. People...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ketandesai007

ketan desai RT @FilmcityWorld: #Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada poses with Alia Bhatt post the screening of the film. The two will be seen in Ayan Mukher… 3 days ago

Imharshada

Harshada G Vedpathak #Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada poses with Alia Bhatt post the screening of the film. The two will be seen in Ayan M… https://t.co/Esgm4WRXG9 1 week ago

aavishhkar

Aavishkar #Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada poses with @aliaa08 post the screening of the film. The two will be seen in Ayan Muk… https://t.co/QBRCJ50IWq 1 week ago

Shalini55193988

Shalini Sharma RT @ipopdiaries: #Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada poses with Alia Bhatt post the screening of the film. The two will be seen in Ayan Mukherji… 1 week ago

ipopdiaries

POP Diaries #Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada poses with Alia Bhatt post the screening of the film. The two will be seen in Ayan M… https://t.co/icbf6xCAYR 1 week ago

cinespeaks1

Cinespeaks #Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada poses with Alia Bhatt post the screening of the film. The two will be seen in Ayan M… https://t.co/Ddx3HjuYTe 1 week ago

_bollywoodtown

Bollywood Town #Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada poses with Alia Bhatt post the screening of the film. The two will be seen in Ayan M… https://t.co/giNirYfNrP 1 week ago

FilmcityWorld

FILMCITY WORLD #Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada poses with Alia Bhatt post the screening of the film. The two will be seen in Ayan M… https://t.co/UJGukTtkZU 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.