Zion Williamson pledges to pay salaries of arena employees for 30 days

CBS News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Williamson said he will cover the salaries for all Smoothie King Center employees for the next 30 days, as many are "still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina."
Pelicans' Zion Williamson latest NBA star to donate to support arena employees

The New Orleans rookie pledged to cover the salaries of Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days, the initial length of the NBA shutdown.
USATODAY.com

