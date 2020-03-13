Zion Williamson pledges to pay salaries of arena employees for 30 days

Williamson said he will cover the salaries for all Smoothie King Center employees for the next 30 days, as many are "still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina."



Recent related news from verified sources Pelicans' Zion Williamson latest NBA star to donate to support arena employees The New Orleans rookie pledged to cover the salaries of Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days, the initial length of the NBA shutdown.

USATODAY.com 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this JuliaH RT @people: Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Pledges to Pay the Salaries for Staffers of the Smoothie King Center https://t.co/J4TlPFADRE 1 minute ago Sun Deep Shameless owners of NBA teams not showing up. Zion Williamson Pledges to Cover Pels' Arena Workers' Salaries Amid C… https://t.co/UKSyXiO35G 2 minutes ago tacoman RT @ABC11_WTVD: Former Duke star Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries of New Orleans arena workers https://t.co/yDY801ArnZ 9 minutes ago JMW RT @CBSNews: Zion Williamson pledges to pay salaries of Smoothie King Center employees https://t.co/LdQaUO4otw https://t.co/a6r4d3r3xn 14 minutes ago