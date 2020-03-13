Global  

Tom Hanks posts health update and picture from COVID-19 isolation

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has shared his first coronavirus update along with a photograph that features him in quarantine with his wife, Rita Wilson. With the photograph, which Hanks posted on Twitter as well as Instagram, he also wrote a long caption note thanking everyone Down Under who were taking care of the Hollywood couple...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Tom Hanks Shares Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tom Hanks Shares Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis 01:15

 Tom Hanks Shares Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis Tom Hanks took to Twitter with an optimistic update hours after announcing that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted the coronavirus. Tom Hanks, via Twitter The couple exhibited symptoms and tested positive while they were in Australia as part...

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Update Following Coronavirus Announcement [Video]Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Update Following Coronavirus Announcement

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, shared an update Thursday on their recent coronavirus diagnosis.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published

Tom Hanks Shares Photo [Video]Tom Hanks Shares Photo

Popular actor Tom Hanks, who tested positive for COVID-19, released a photo while he remains in isolation in Australia

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published


After Tom Hanks shares health update, Rita Wilson finds humour in isolation, says 'only Corona I want is from Mexico'

Coronavirus was recently declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.
DNA

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are taking it ‘one day at a time’ after coronavirus diagnosis

The actor shared a picture of the couple, with an update on their health, on his social media platforms
Hindu Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comMid-DayCTV NewsSeattle TimesIndependent

