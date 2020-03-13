Angrezi Medium BO early estimate day 1

‘Angrezi Medium’ starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor hit the theatres on Friday and it has taken a dull start at the box office. The film which is a spin-off of 2017 'Hindi Medium' is a comeback film for Irrfan after his cancer treatment.



