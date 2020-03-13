Angrezi Medium BO early estimate day 1

Saturday, 14 March 2020 () ‘Angrezi Medium’ starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor hit the theatres on Friday and it has taken a dull start at the box office. The film which is a spin-off of 2017 'Hindi Medium' is a comeback film for Irrfan after his cancer treatment.
Bollywood actor Radhika Madan promoted her upcoming film Angrezi Medium. Radhika turned to a 'halwai' (confectioner) for a day to promote her film. Angrezi Medium narrates the story of a family which runs sweet shops. Angrezi Medium aslo stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal. The film...