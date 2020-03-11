Global  

JUST IN: House Overwhelmingly Passes Coronavirus Response Bill

Mediaite Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
House of Representatives overwhelmingly passes Democrats' coronavirus response bill
News video: U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid bill -Pelosi

U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid bill -Pelosi 01:50

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the Democratic-controlled chamber would pass a coronavirus economic aid package, which would provide free coronavirus testing and two weeks of paid sick leave for those affected by the virus.

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans [Video]Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

On the day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency over the growing coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats announced an agreement with the administration to provide financial relief to..

House Expected To Vote Friday On Coronavirus Relief Bill [Video]House Expected To Vote Friday On Coronavirus Relief Bill

House Democrats and the Trump administration are close to finalizing a bipartisan deal to help Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

House Democrats aiming for quick passage of coronavirus response bill: source

A package of Democratic proposals to address problems arising from a coronavirus outbreak could be voted on by the U.S. House of Representatives as early as this...
U.S. House Democrats aiming for quick passage of coronavirus response bill - source

A package of Democratic proposals to address problems arising from a coronavirus outbreak could be voted on by the U.S. House of Representatives as early as this...
