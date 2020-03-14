Global  

BREAKING: White House Physician Claims Trump’s Exposure to Coronavirus Constitutes ‘LOW Risk,’ No Testing, Quarantine Necessary

Mediaite Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
BREAKING: White House Physician Claims Trump’s Exposure to Coronavirus Constitutes ‘LOW Risk,’ No Testing, Quarantine NecessaryBREAKING: White House physician releases statement that Trump has 'LOW Risk' of coronavirus, and no quarantine is necessary despite exposure to two infected people.
News video: Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus

Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus 00:44

 Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus. Last weekend Trump dined with a group that included Fabio Wajngarten. He is Brazil’s communications secretary, who later tested positive for coronavirus. But Dr Sean P....

