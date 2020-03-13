Google Isn't Developing A Coronavirus Testing Site, Despite Donald Trump's Claims
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () During a press conference today (March 13), Donald Trump claimed that Google was developing a website dedicated to coronavirus testing. “I want to thank Google,” Trump shared during the press conference. “Google is helping to develop a website. It’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test [...]
Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially declared a national emergency in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is being done to allow for his administration to effectively combat the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. Donald...
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and announced new steps he said would speed... Seattle Times Also reported by •bizjournals •Mediaite •Reuters
