Rebel Wilson Shares Pic From Disneyland Moments Before They Announce Coronavirus Closure Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Rebel Wilson might’ve gotten one of the last pics inside Disneyland for the time being. The Pitch Perfect actress, who is celebrating her 40th birthday today, shared a snap of her on main street in her Mickey Mouse hoodie on Instagram. “Sometimes you just have to hot model at Disneyland’s Main Street at 2am 🥰,” [...] 👓 View full article

