Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Tiger Shroff lost his beloved cat JD' on Saturday. The actor shared this news with his fans on his social media account. Tiger, who has been garnering praises for his performance in Baaghi 3, shared a picture of JD, who was 17-years-old along with a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.



Tiger Shroff wrote, "God bless... Tiger Shroff lost his beloved cat JD' on Saturday. The actor shared this news with his fans on his social media account. Tiger, who has been garnering praises for his performance in Baaghi 3, shared a picture of JD, who was 17-years-old along with a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.Tiger Shroff wrote, "God bless 👓 View full article