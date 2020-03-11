Global  

Angrezi Medium Box Office Day 1: Irrfan Khan's film mints Rs 4.03 crore

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Irrfan Khan starrer comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium' collected Rs 4.03 crores on its opening day despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#AngreziMedium Fri Rs 4.03 cr. #India biz. Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema...
News video: Watch: Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan turns 'halwai' to promote film

Watch: Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan turns 'halwai' to promote film 03:13

 Bollywood actor Radhika Madan promoted her upcoming film Angrezi Medium. Radhika turned to a 'halwai' (confectioner) for a day to promote her film. Angrezi Medium narrates the story of a family which runs sweet shops. Angrezi Medium aslo stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal. The film...

Public Review| 'Angrezi Medium' [Video]

Public Review| 'Angrezi Medium'

Actor Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan starrer film "Angrezi Medium" finally hit the silver screens today. #AngreziMedium #RadhikaMadan #KareenaKapoor #Irrfankhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:53Published
Radhika turns halwai to promote 'Angrezi Medium' [Video]

Radhika turns halwai to promote 'Angrezi Medium'

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan turned halwai for a day to promote her forthcoming film 'Angrezi Medium'. #AngreziMedium #RadhikaMadan #KareenaKapoor #Irrfankhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:24Published

Angrezi Medium box office prediction: Irrfan Khan film to have a decent opening


Indian Express Also reported by •Bollywood LifeMid-DayDNA

BL Predicts: Angrezi Medium set for a decent opening due to Irrfan Khan's star-power and a wave of sentimentality

What our the biggest drawing factors and drawbacks of Irrfan's Angrezi Medium and how could they affect the film's box office numbers? Let's find out...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

19000usman

Muhammad Usman RT @htshowbiz: #AngreziMedium box office day 1: #Irrfan, #KareenaKapoor film makes Rs 4.03 crore amid #coronavirus crisis, online leak http… 5 minutes ago

Watch_Bollywood

Bollywood World News Angrezi Medium box office collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan starrer earns Rs 4.03 crore https://t.co/fEM05iAjlB https://t.co/e7bNmzT9rO 8 minutes ago

vidyabox1

vidyabox Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan’s Khan’s Film Makes Rs 4 Crore As Cinemas Shut Across India… https://t.co/Hf8575ymXM 20 minutes ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline ‘Angrezi Medium’ box office early estimate day 1: Irrfan Khan starrer takes a poor opening, gets affected by corona… https://t.co/cS3k5rnpQO 24 minutes ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (‘Angrezi Medium’ box office early estimate day 1: Irrfan Khan starrer takes a poor opening, gets affected… https://t.co/VnsNztz1Gx 25 minutes ago

TechKashif

Tech kashif Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan’s Khan’s Film Makes Rs 4 Crore As Cinemas Shut Across India… https://t.co/1FuOSKYnLS 25 minutes ago

RameshB27771277

Ramesh Bala RT @PRDMovieReviews: Here are my views on #AngreziMedium’s Day1-#Boxoffice prediction: @irrfank starrer to open on an average note, may pic… 33 minutes ago

newsgang2

news gang Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan’s Khan’s Film Makes Rs 4 Crore As Cinemas Shut Across India… https://t.co/FQtd9nsy8L 36 minutes ago

