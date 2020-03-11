Angrezi Medium Box Office Day 1: Irrfan Khan's film mints Rs 4.03 crore

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#AngreziMedium Fri Rs 4.03 cr. #India biz. Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema... Irrfan Khan starrer comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium' collected Rs 4.03 crores on its opening day despite the coronavirus pandemic Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#AngreziMedium Fri Rs 4.03 cr. #India biz. Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema 👓 View full article

