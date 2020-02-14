Here's how Fatima Sana Shaikh is marking her distinct space in Bollywood

After bringing some promising roles, Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to rock Bollywood with her upcoming stellar line-up! She will be juggling between the films "Ludo" and "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" and, her performance will surely catch the eye of the Indian cinema audience where she already resides in the heart of the ...

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who got popular after playing a wrestler from Haryana in the 2016 film "Dangal", will soon be seen as a Marathi woman in the upcoming movie "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari". Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:04 Published on February 14, 2020

