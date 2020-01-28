Here's how Aamir Khan has been ruling our hearts and the box office
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Aamir Khan is often referred to as Mr Perfectionist for his dedication to act and direct films alike. The actor's films are successful at the box office and at the same time are thought-provoking too. Aamir believes in being detail-oriented in his work. He is also known to have a philanthropic side to him. The actor is...
Angrezi Medium Box Office collection Day 1: The Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer takes a dull start due to the Coronavirus scare in the... Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes