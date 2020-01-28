Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Here's how Aamir Khan has been ruling our hearts and the box office

Here's how Aamir Khan has been ruling our hearts and the box office

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Aamir Khan is often referred to as Mr Perfectionist for his dedication to act and direct films alike. The actor's films are successful at the box office and at the same time are thought-provoking too.  Aamir believes in being detail-oriented in his work. He is also known to have a philanthropic side to him. The actor is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Box Office Verdict Jawaani Jaaneman, Street Dancer 3D, Tanhaji #TutejaTalks [Video]

Box Office Verdict Jawaani Jaaneman, Street Dancer 3D, Tanhaji #TutejaTalks

Saif Ali Khan and debutante Alaya F’s Jawaani Jaanemaan made a promising start at the Bollywood box office. It has now been one week that the film has been running in theatres and the fun yet..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:44Published
Box Office Prediction | Jawaani Jaaneman & Happy Hardy And Heer | #TutejaTalks [Video]

Box Office Prediction | Jawaani Jaaneman & Happy Hardy And Heer | #TutejaTalks

This Friday has Saif Ali Khan clashing with Himesh Reshamiya at the box office. Saif’s film Jawaani Jaaneman will see Alaya F making her Bollywood debut while Himesh’s film to has a debutante Sonia..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Angrezi Medium Box Office collection Day 1: The Irrfan Khan starrer takes a low opening due to Coronavirus outbreak

Angrezi Medium Box Office collection Day 1: The Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer takes a dull start due to the Coronavirus scare in the...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes

HBD Aamir: B-town celebs pour in wishes

Superstar Aamir Khan, who is known as Mr. Perfectionist, is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has ruled the industry like a boss and entertained his...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

turban_LSC

Turban Wala Scene RT @avigowariker: Here’s wishing you a very very HappyBirthday AK! Your ‘helping hand’ has always been there for me ... quite literally in… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.