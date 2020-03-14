Watch: NBA Free Agent Iman Shumpert Talks New Album, Teyana Taylor Bond, NY Knicks + Kobe Bryant In New Hot 97 Q&A Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NBA free agent Iman Shumpert has some extra time on his hands right now and is making the best of it. The baller-turned-rapper recently pulled through for a Hot 97 radio station interview to dish on everything from putting out a new album and his love for longtime bae Teyana Taylor to late sports mogul […]



The post Watch: NBA Free Agent Iman Shumpert Talks New Album, Teyana Taylor Bond, NY Knicks + Kobe Bryant In New Hot 97 Q&A appeared first on . NBA free agent Iman Shumpert has some extra time on his hands right now and is making the best of it. The baller-turned-rapper recently pulled through for a Hot 97 radio station interview to dish on everything from putting out a new album and his love for longtime bae Teyana Taylor to late sports mogul […]The post Watch: NBA Free Agent Iman Shumpert Talks New Album, Teyana Taylor Bond, NY Knicks + Kobe Bryant In New Hot 97 Q&A appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this