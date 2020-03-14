Global  

Watch: NBA Free Agent Iman Shumpert Talks New Album, Teyana Taylor Bond, NY Knicks + Kobe Bryant In New Hot 97 Q&A

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Watch: NBA Free Agent Iman Shumpert Talks New Album, Teyana Taylor Bond, NY Knicks + Kobe Bryant In New Hot 97 Q&ANBA free agent Iman Shumpert has some extra time on his hands right now and is making the best of it. The baller-turned-rapper recently pulled through for a Hot 97 radio station interview to dish on everything from putting out a new album and his love for longtime bae Teyana Taylor to late sports mogul […]

