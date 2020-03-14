Global  

Jhené Aiko + Miguel Reunite To Perform HAPPINESS OVER EVERYTHING On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

SOHH Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Jhené Aiko + Miguel Reunite To Perform HAPPINESS OVER EVERYTHING On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVER&B singer Jhené Aiko and Miguel are staying busy. The crooners linked up this week for a must-see “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” performance. Big Facts Heading into the weekend, Miguel teamed up with Aiko for some epic late night television. The duo performed their popular “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” smash to the masses. High-Key Details A […]

The post Jhené Aiko + Miguel Reunite To Perform HAPPINESS OVER EVERYTHING On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE appeared first on .
