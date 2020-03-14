Jhené Aiko + Miguel Reunite To Perform HAPPINESS OVER EVERYTHING On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

R&B singer Jhené Aiko and Miguel are staying busy. The crooners linked up this week for a must-see “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” performance. Big Facts Heading into the weekend, Miguel teamed up with Aiko for some epic late night television. The duo performed their popular “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” smash to the masses. High-Key Details A […]



The post Jhené Aiko + Miguel Reunite To Perform HAPPINESS OVER EVERYTHING On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE appeared first on . R&B singer Jhené Aiko and Miguel are staying busy. The crooners linked up this week for a must-see “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” performance. Big Facts Heading into the weekend, Miguel teamed up with Aiko for some epic late night television. The duo performed their popular “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” smash to the masses. High-Key Details A […]The post Jhené Aiko + Miguel Reunite To Perform HAPPINESS OVER EVERYTHING On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rappin Mitch Jhené Aiko + Miguel Reunite To Perform HAPPINESS OVER EVERYTHING On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE https://t.co/awnapN6V5a 37 minutes ago SOHH Jhené Aiko + Miguel Reunite To Perform HAPPINESS OVER EVERYTHING On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE #JheneAiko #JimmyKimmelLive… https://t.co/gNo8Ll6Wq7 47 minutes ago