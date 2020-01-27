"Clover" - cast: Jon Abrahams, Mark Webber, Ron Perlman, Chazz Palminteri, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Erika Christensen, Julia Jones, Jessica Szohr, Jake Weber, Michael Godere, Tichina Arnold, Johnny Messner, Chazz Palminteri, Louis Lombardi, Val Lauren

*Release date :* April 03, 2020

*Release date :* April 03, 2020

*Synopsis :* "Clover" is a throwback crime film about two bumbling brothers who have to go on the run while protecting a ...



2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published Clover Movie 02:01 Clover Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Two brothers "Irish Twins" down on their luck, and in debt to a dangerous crime boss, must go on the run to save themselves, and a seemingly innocent teenage girl, after a job goes wrong, and she kills the crime boss's only son. directed by Jon...