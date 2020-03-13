"Who You Think I Am" - cast: Juliette Binoche, Francois Civil, Guillaume Gouix, Charles Berling, Nicle Garcia, Jules Houplain, Claude Perron, Francis Leplay

*Release date :* May 08, 2020

*Release date :* May 08, 2020

*Synopsis :* Claire, a 50-year-old divorced teacher, creates a fake Facebook profile of a 24-year-old woman. She finds a photo of a



'Who You Think I Am' Trailer - To spy on her lover Ludo, 50 year-old Claire Millaud (Juliette Binoche) creates a fake profile on social media and becomes Clara, a beautiful 24 year-old.