One News Page > Entertainment News > "Who You Think I Am" - cast: Juliette Binoche, Francois Civil, Guillaume Gouix, Charles Berling, Nicle Garcia, Jules Houplain, Claude Perron, Francis Leplay

AceShowbiz Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
*Release date :* May 08, 2020
*Synopsis :* Claire, a 50-year-old divorced teacher, creates a fake Facebook profile of a 24-year-old woman. She finds a photo of a ...
News video: 'Who You Think I Am' Trailer

'Who You Think I Am' Trailer 01:43

 Who You Think I Am Trailer - To spy on her lover Ludo, 50 year-old Claire Millaud (Juliette Binoche) creates a fake profile on social media and becomes Clara, a beautiful 24 year-old.

