Here’s How Italy Residents Are Turning Up Inside Their Homes During Coronavirus Crisis
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Italians are making the best out of a catastrophic situation. New footage has surfaced of Italy residents uniting during their current isolation and quarantine periods. Big Facts This week, must-see clips surfaced showing Italians singing on their balconies and putting on their own concerts. The footage shows them keeping up their morale as the crisis […]
Italy has imposed a quarantine on the entire country in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, telling its some 60 million residents to stay at home as travel restrictions are put in place and public gatherings are banned. We spoke to residents to find out what life is like under lockdown.