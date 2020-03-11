Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Here’s How Italy Residents Are Turning Up Inside Their Homes During Coronavirus Crisis

Here’s How Italy Residents Are Turning Up Inside Their Homes During Coronavirus Crisis

SOHH Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Here’s How Italy Residents Are Turning Up Inside Their Homes During Coronavirus CrisisItalians are making the best out of a catastrophic situation. New footage has surfaced of Italy residents uniting during their current isolation and quarantine periods. Big Facts This week, must-see clips surfaced showing Italians singing on their balconies and putting on their own concerts. The footage shows them keeping up their morale as the crisis […]

The post Here’s How Italy Residents Are Turning Up Inside Their Homes During Coronavirus Crisis appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: What It’s Like To Be On Coronavirus Lockdown In Italy

What It’s Like To Be On Coronavirus Lockdown In Italy 02:54

 Italy has imposed a quarantine on the entire country in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, telling its some 60 million residents to stay at home as travel restrictions are put in place and public gatherings are banned. We spoke to residents to find out what life is like under lockdown.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Applause rings out for Spain's health workers [Video]

Applause rings out for Spain's health workers

Residents in Spain and Italy show their gratitude to health personnel treating coronavirus patients.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:48Published
Rome residents applaud medical staff during coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Rome residents applaud medical staff during coronavirus lockdown

Footage from a flat in Rome where the residents applauded the medical staff in Italy that are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Here’s How Italy Residents Are Turning Up Inside Their Homes During Coronavirus Crisis - Italians are making the be… https://t.co/N4amp3bIUG 2 days ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch Here’s How Italy Residents Are Turning Up Inside Their Homes During Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/fY21app2Lz 2 days ago

sohh

SOHH Here's How Italy Residents Are Turning Up Inside Their Homes During Coronavirus Crisis #Coronavirus… https://t.co/VRLqrASw2C 2 days ago

criticaltanker

criticaltanker @XydexxUnicorn @_Anunnery @SlidesVega Really Fantasies and unicorns??? Have a peek 👉 Italy provides medical for its… https://t.co/JnbYO4SMFs 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.