Erykah Badu, Memphis Bleek, Diddy, Alchemist + More Co-Sign Jay Electronica’s A WRITTEN TESTIMONY: “Been Waiting For This Album All My Life”
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () The hip-hop community is rocking with Jay Electronica. Everyone from Diddy and Royce Da 5’9 have come forward to co-sign the newly released A Written Testimony album. Big Facts Over the past few hours, the rap community has jumped on social media with big support. Puff Daddy went as far as to call the LP […]
TWITTER – As millions of people across the globe remain paralyzed by COVID-19, Jay Electronica unveiled his debut album, A Written Testimony, on Friday (March 13), giving Hip Hop fans something to smile about.
The wait is really over. Roc Nation’s Jay Electronica has finally come through with his long-awaited and highly-anticipated A Written Testimony album. Big... SOHH Also reported by •NPR •Just Jared •Billboard.com
Hip-hop artist Jay Electronica has finally dropped his debut album, A Written Testimony. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with music writer Kiana Fitzgerald about a... NPR Also reported by •SOHH •Just Jared •Billboard.com
