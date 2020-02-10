Global  

Erykah Badu, Memphis Bleek, Diddy, Alchemist + More Co-Sign Jay Electronica’s A WRITTEN TESTIMONY: “Been Waiting For This Album All My Life”

SOHH Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Erykah Badu, Memphis Bleek, Diddy, Alchemist + More Co-Sign Jay Electronica’s A WRITTEN TESTIMONY: “Been Waiting For This Album All My Life”The hip-hop community is rocking with Jay Electronica. Everyone from Diddy and Royce Da 5’9 have come forward to co-sign the newly released A Written Testimony album. Big Facts Over the past few hours, the rap community has jumped on social media with big support. Puff Daddy went as far as to call the LP […]

The post Erykah Badu, Memphis Bleek, Diddy, Alchemist + More Co-Sign Jay Electronica’s A WRITTEN TESTIMONY: “Been Waiting For This Album All My Life” appeared first on .
News video: Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z

Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z 02:25

 TWITTER – As millions of people across the globe remain paralyzed by COVID-19, Jay Electronica unveiled his debut album, A Written Testimony, on Friday (March 13), giving Hip Hop fans something to smile about. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn...

