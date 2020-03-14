Yo-Yo Ma Offers ‘Songs of Comfort’ Cello Serenade in the Time of Coronavirus: Watch

In the midst of Corona virus concerns on social media, Yo-Yo Ma offered a soothing performance of Antonin Dvorak's "Going Home" for his followers on Twitter.

