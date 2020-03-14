Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hannah Ann Sluss Hangs Out with Another Hannah from Bachelor Nation!

Hannah Ann Sluss Hangs Out with Another Hannah from Bachelor Nation!

Just Jared Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Hannah Ann Sluss heads into Craig’s restaurant with Hannah Godwin on Friday night (March 13) in West Hollywood, Calif. The two ladies have something in common – they both appeared on The Bachelor! Hannah Ann recently got engaged to Peter Weber on the season finale of the new season, but he broke up with her [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bachelor' fans translated what Peter's mom said during 'After the Final Rose'

'Bachelor' fans translated what Peter's mom said during 'After the Final Rose' 01:07

 A group of savvy “Bachelor” fans have uncovered some “disrespectful” new gossip hiding in Peter Weber’s season finale episode. The message, whispered during the live, “After the Final Rose” special was spoken in Spanish by Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, . as she was expressing her...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.