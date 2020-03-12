Global  

Victory (?) Lap: Trump Sends Autographed Chart of Stock Market Rally to Media Allies Amidst Coronavirus Spread

Mediaite Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Victory (?) Lap: Trump Sends Autographed Chart of Stock Market Rally to Media Allies Amidst Coronavirus SpreadPresident Donald Trump sent an autographed stock market chart to media supporters and members of Congress Friday, following a market rally that was preceded by two weeks of historic losses amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
