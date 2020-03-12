Victory (?) Lap: Trump Sends Autographed Chart of Stock Market Rally to Media Allies Amidst Coronavirus Spread
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () President Donald Trump sent an autographed stock market chart to media supporters and members of Congress Friday, following a market rally that was preceded by two weeks of historic losses amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
