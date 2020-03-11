Global  

Trump Surgeon General Gets RIPPED for Telling Reporters 'No More Criticism' of Coronavirus Response

Mediaite Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
A seemingly endless parade of journalists and media figures blasted Trump Surgeon General Jerome Adams for demanding "No more criticism" of the government's coronavirus response.
News video: Trump bats down criticism over coronavirus response

Trump bats down criticism over coronavirus response

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not support a coronavirus economic relief bill put forth by the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives. This report produced by Zach Goelman.

As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency [Video]

As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency

President Donald Trump declared a U.S. national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more government aid to combat a pathogen that has infected more than..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published
Surgeon General Jerome Adams At White House Coronavirus Briefing: 'No More Criticism' [Video]

Surgeon General Jerome Adams At White House Coronavirus Briefing: 'No More Criticism'

The White House led a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:40Published

Hillary Clinton calls on Trump to start 'giving a damn' in criticism of coronavirus response

Former 2016 candidate has been vocal in criticism of president's response to outbreak
Independent

U.S. considers economy measures, criticism of coronavirus response grows

As U.S. authorities on Wednesday sought ways to deal with a growing outbreak of coronavirus, the Trump administration is considering cutting taxes, Democratic...
Reuters


HamburdersFrump

hamberders RT @netbarb987: @RickPetree @AmbJohnBolton @Surgeon_General When Trump said very negative things about Gov. Jay Inslee, he lost whatever gr… 21 minutes ago

finallylivelife

Rod Stewart Tees Trump Surgeon General Gets RIPPED for Telling Reporters 'No More Criticism' of Coronavirus Response https://t.co/ktkjb5GeU5 25 minutes ago

RealNewsie4U

kj dandton Trump Surgeon General Gets RIPPED for Telling Reporters 'No More Criticism' of Coronavirus Response https://t.co/y02VhgL7Kc 43 minutes ago

yayanan54247678

yaya "Subpoena Trump's kids & Jared" nana @gtconway3d I don't care if he gets infected or has the test because he will just lie about it anyway. And then his… https://t.co/QaUtnEWX7W 45 minutes ago

lisawym16

lisa wyman RT @MikeCarloLA: @JasonLeopold When he gets the results, it will be the greatest result on any covid-19 test ever. The Surgeon General wil… 46 minutes ago

netbarb987

barbara l reinstein @RickPetree @AmbJohnBolton @Surgeon_General When Trump said very negative things about Gov. Jay Inslee, he lost wha… https://t.co/9CXC0soYw5 59 minutes ago

Bunny1962

Just The Facts, Ma’am Hey @Surgeon_General. Trump deserves every bit of criticism he gets. https://t.co/WVVZ6yc8n8 1 hour ago

GlobalEdD2020

GlobalCitizenDrFAME RT @Mediaite: Trump Surgeon General Gets RIPPED for Telling Reporters 'No More Criticism' of Coronavirus Response https://t.co/EIJ3q19wxA 1 hour ago

