Throbbing Gristle's Genesis P-Orridge Has Died

Clash Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Throbbing Gristle's Genesis P-Orridge Has DiedStatement issued by the musician's family...

Boundary breaking English musician *Genesis P-Orridge* has died.

A founding member of Throbbing Gristle, Genesis P-Orridge was branded a “wrecker of civilisation” while performing with arts collective COUM Transmissions.

Later working with Psychic TV, Genesis playing a key role in the birth and growth of industrial, while remaining a cultural provocateur throughout a four decade career.

Battling leukemia for a number of years, a statement has been released from their family tonight (March 14th) confirming that Genesis P-Orridge has died.



RIP Genesis P-Orridge.

This statement was released by Gen's daughters and was posted to Facebook about 15 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/pQ7Iu31UHY

— Richard Metzger (@RichardMetzger) March 14, 2020

Clash meet Genesis P-Orridge in 2014 for a lengthy conversation, tackling many different aspects of the creative projects s/he pursued.

Find that feature *HERE.*

