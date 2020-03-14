Throbbing Gristle's Genesis P-Orridge Has Died Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Statement issued by the musician's family...



Boundary breaking English musician *Genesis P-Orridge* has died.



A founding member of Throbbing Gristle, Genesis P-Orridge was branded a “wrecker of civilisation” while performing with arts collective COUM Transmissions.



Later working with Psychic TV, Genesis playing a key role in the birth and growth of industrial, while remaining a cultural provocateur throughout a four decade career.



Battling leukemia for a number of years, a statement has been released from their family tonight (March 14th) confirming that Genesis P-Orridge has died.







RIP Genesis P-Orridge.



This statement was released by Gen's daughters and was posted to Facebook about 15 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/pQ7Iu31UHY



— Richard Metzger (@RichardMetzger) March 14, 2020



Clash meet Genesis P-Orridge in 2014 for a lengthy conversation, tackling many different aspects of the creative projects s/he pursued.



Find that feature *HERE.*



