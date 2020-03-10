Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Georgia Postponing March 24 Presidential Primary Until May Because of Coronavirus

Georgia Postponing March 24 Presidential Primary Until May Because of Coronavirus

Mediaite Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Georgia is postponing its presidential primary election, currently scheduled for March 24, until May due to concerns over the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Ohio primary election will go on though poll workers are still needed

Ohio primary election will go on though poll workers are still needed 01:48

 Ohio's presidential primary will go on in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic but poll workers are still needed.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Questions Surround April Elections In Pennsylvania [Video]

Questions Surround April Elections In Pennsylvania

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, questions regarding elections in Pennsylvania in April, including the presidential primary, were asked during Governor Tom Wolf's press conference, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:39Published
John Kosich's Democracy 2020; March 15, 2020 [Video]

John Kosich's Democracy 2020; March 15, 2020

The impact of the Coronavirus on the Ohio primary and the economic road ahead in this Ides of March edition of John Kosich's Democracy 2020.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 05:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Georgia postpones presidential primary scheduled for March 24

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Raffensperger said in a statement that in-person early voting that began on March 2 will be halted.
CBS News Also reported by •MediaiteNPRSeattlePI.comReutersFOXNews.comSeattle Times

Coronavirus fears to move 125 polling locations in Ohio, including 11 in Dayton region

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday the relocation of several polling locations throughout the Buckeye State amid mounting fears surrounding...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eee_eff

Erich Arch 4 Healthcare🌹 🌍 🏛 ⏳ RT @NateSilver538: Georgia postponing its primary from March 24 to May 19. Puerto Rico also considering postponing, so the calendar may get… 3 minutes ago

TVAmy

Amy Wood 7 News Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears ov… https://t.co/kV7QOYxS37 30 minutes ago

sassysdreams

Sharon RT @USATODAY: Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears over the cor… 34 minutes ago

JWillieii

Joseph R. Willie, II RT @Hope012015: Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears over the c… 34 minutes ago

kimimehra09

Kimi Mehra BreakingNews: Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May 19 ov… https://t.co/zB1cmPV8D9 46 minutes ago

wazalendoKE

WazalendoKE BreakingNews: Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May 19 ov… https://t.co/2CgKpP1yJi 1 hour ago

AshrfSben

Ashrf Ben Ali Ⓜ️ Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May 19 over fears of co… https://t.co/5HCoKScSVN 1 hour ago

reviews_blogger

Blogger Book Reviews Georgia is postponing its presidential primary over the coronavirus outbreak, the second state to do so Associated… https://t.co/ulzTcswUyR 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.