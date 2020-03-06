Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Bust a Move in 'Precautionary Self Isolation' Video
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () We can’t stop watching this video of Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Little Mix member and the soccer player show off their epic dance moves in a cute video Perrie posted to Instagram on Saturday (March 14). PHOTOS: Perrie Edwards Glams Up For Series of Selfies With Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain “Precautionary self [...]
This hilarious video shows a makeup artist carrying out an appointment - through a letterbox to avoid contact in the coronavirus outbreak. Tracy Graham, 35, said that she wouldn't be able to carrying..
Perrie Edwards will not be joining Little Mix for their upcoming performance at Memorial da América Latina in São Paulo, Brazil. The 26-year-old girl group... Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr