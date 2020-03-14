Casey Cott Says 'Corona Ain't Got Nothing on Happiness' in Uplifting Message to Fans Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Casey Cott has an inspiring message (and a cute selfie) for fans amid the coronavirus outbreak . The Riverdale actor took to Instagram on Saturday (March 14) to share his thoughts. “Wash ya hands, drink a bunch of these bad boys (water you goons), tell your fam you love them (just say it maybe don’t hug [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this