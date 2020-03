Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Katherine McNamara and Vanessa Hudgens got together for a Friday the 13th pajama party! The Shadowhunters actress and the Bad Boys for Life star posed together in a photo Katherine shared to Instagram. “Friday the 13th pajama party for @nathalieemmanuel’s birthday! 🧁🍷🔪💛,” Katherine captioned it. Game of Thrones‘ Nathalie Emmanuel celebrated her birthday earlier this [...] 👓 View full article