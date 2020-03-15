Eva Longoria Stocks Up on Craft Supplies During Afternoon Outing

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Eva Longoria is spending her day running a few errands. The 45-year-old actress/director stopped by Joann Fabric to pick up some craft supplies on Saturday afternoon (March 14) in Sherman Oaks, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria Eva was seen putting a dress form and a couple bags of fabric into [...] 👓 View full article

