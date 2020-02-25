Global  

Tom Holland: Spider-Man 3 will be absolutely insane

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Actor Tom Holland has revealed that his upcoming "Spider-Man" movie has an "absolutely insane" story. The British actor said the team will start shooting for his third standalone movie as the web-slinger in July.

"I'm super happy about it. It's absolutely insane. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta. As for me...
