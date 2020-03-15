Universal pictures halt production of Jurassic World: Dominion
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () After Netflix and Disney, it is now Universal pictures who joined the clad in shutting down all live-action productions, including fantasy adventure 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.
The studio is also putting a hold on Rachel Morrison's boxing movie 'Flint Strong' and also, the untitled Billy Eichner comedy project. The universal...
Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal, has big news! The company will make its movies available at home... on the same day they are released in theaters worldwide, reports Reuters. This change starts with the DreamWorks Animation film “Trolls World Tour”. NBCUniversal...