Universal pictures halt production of Jurassic World: Dominion

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
After Netflix and Disney, it is now Universal pictures who joined the clad in shutting down all live-action productions, including fantasy adventure 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.

The studio is also putting a hold on Rachel Morrison's boxing movie 'Flint Strong' and also, the untitled Billy Eichner comedy project. The universal...
