Happy birthday Alia Bhatt: Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan share adorable photos

Amar Happy birthday alia bhatt @Bhuvan_Bam 42 seconds ago

ً RT @prileykwest: Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt ♥️ You're a whole institution within yourself and I hope you stay radiating skinny pretty bitch… 56 seconds ago

Jeet Das RT @RituparnaSpeaks: Happy Birthday to the preety & talented Alia Bhatt! 🙂 @aliaa08 ❤️ https://t.co/lLTb7MkLGJ 4 minutes ago

Priley Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt ♥️ You're a whole institution within yourself and I hope you stay radiating skinny prett… https://t.co/fwGuadjkbP 5 minutes ago

Sara 🖤 RT @aliaa08_Emerald: 12 films = 12 characters 2 music videos Discography: 6 tracks Lots more to come... May you keep shining & ruling heart… 13 minutes ago

Sareen Zehra Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt, Ur pairing with Varun Dhawan is One of the best Jodi of all time Can't wait to see u bo… https://t.co/iqgT5q9wqO 14 minutes ago