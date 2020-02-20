Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Aaron Paul, class war and Common People: How Westworld plans to win back fans

Aaron Paul, class war and Common People: How Westworld plans to win back fans

Independent Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
What is in store for Westworld's androids now they're out in the real world? Kevin E G Perry hears how showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have got it all planned out
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Westworld Season 3 - Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul [Video]

Westworld Season 3 - Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul

Westworld Season 3 - Welcome to Westworld- Evan Rachel Wood & Aaron Paul – Analysis Featurette - HBO Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul discuss their shared fandom of the series and the new narrative..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:54Published
Westworld Season 3 - HBO [Video]

Westworld Season 3 - HBO

Westworld Season 3 - HBO - trailer Plot synopsis: Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. From executive producers Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan and J.J. Abrams, comes..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.