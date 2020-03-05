Soni Razdan pens heartfelt note for birthday girl Alia Bhatt
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () As Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt ringed in her 27th birthday on Sunday, she received an adorable wish from her mother Soni Razdan. She shared unseen childhood photos of Alia and wrote a heartfelt note for her daughter.
The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message for the 'Highway' actor and wrote, "Happy...
