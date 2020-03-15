Global  

Allu Arjun shares his son's picture from pre-school graduation, thanks teachers!

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Southern superstar Allu Arjun on Sunday shared a photograph of his son Ayaan from his pre-school graduation celebrations. Allu Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared an adorable photograph of his son.

"Pre School Graduation Celebrations. Ayaan, I am so proud of you for excelling so well. I wholeheartedly Thank...
