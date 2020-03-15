Global  

Super 30: Hrithik Roshan continues to bag honour for his performance

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Super 30: Hrithik Roshan continues to bag honour for his performanceHrithik Roshan won a tremendous amount of appreciation for his performance in Super 30 last year. And the actor continues to win accolades and awards for the role of Anand Kumar. After winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently, Hrithik won yet another award for his performance in Super 30 at a recent award...
