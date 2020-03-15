Global  

CNN’s Keilar Grills Fauci Over Trump’s Google-Coronavirus Site Claims: ‘Where is the Stumbling Block Here?’

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Dr. *Anthony Fauci*, one of the most prominent figures of the White House's coronavirus task force, was pressed in an interview over President *Donald Trump's* errant claims about Google's efforts to help deal with the pandemic.
