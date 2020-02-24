Global  

Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) Surprise Releases Album Featuring Ariana Grande & SZA - Listen!

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, is provided a much-needed musical distraction amid the coronavirus crisis! The 36-year-old entertainer provided fans with new music on Sunday (March 15) in the form of a 12-song surprise album, available at DonaldGloverPresents.com. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Glover The album does not appear to [...]
Donald Glover releases livestream of surprise new album featuring Ariana Grande and SZA

Enigmatic musician is yet to comment on the unannounced release
Independent

Childish Gambino Surprise Drops ‘Donald Glover Presents’ in the Middle of Night

Childish Gambino shocked his fans in the earliest hours of Sunday morning (March 15) when he released a batch of new music in the middle of the night.
Billboard.com Also reported by •Clash

