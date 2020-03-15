Devin Nunes Tells Fox Viewers ‘Go to Your Local Pub’ After Fauci Says Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Reduce Interaction at Bars

SGT, USMC RT @DeanObeidallah: I get sense that these guys aren't pretending when they deny science- they are truly morons: Devin Nunes Tells Fox View… 5 seconds ago Kaustav Banerjee RT @paleofuture: Republican Devin Nunes tells Fox News viewers that healthy people should take their families out to restaurants right now.… 2 minutes ago Kimberly Anderson RT @Scartman17: Someone tell the idiot Nunes that typically a person is contagious for days before exhibiting symptoms! @DevinNunes Devi… 4 minutes ago Jerry RT @politvidchannel: Devin Nunes Tells Fox Viewers to ‘Go to Your Local Pub’ https://t.co/fZp7YIPad9 5 minutes ago kennice CA 22, it is time to do your duty for this country. Vote out the village idiot, Devin Nunes. #idiotDevenNunes… https://t.co/kNpVfCyj7x 10 minutes ago Colleen LR Devin Nunes Tells Fox Viewers ‘Go to Your Local Pub’ After Fauci Says Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Reduce Interaction… https://t.co/t86AMowbmQ 12 minutes ago