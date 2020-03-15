Global  

Devin Nunes Tells Fox Viewers ‘Go to Your Local Pub’ After Fauci Says Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Reduce Interaction at Bars

Mediaite Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Congressman *Devin Nunes* offered some suggestions to Fox News viewers about going out to restaurants and pubs this morning with comments very much at odds with what Dr. *Anthony Fauci* has been publicly advising today.
